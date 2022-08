SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a man was discovered Friday morning behind the Salvation Army Rehabilitation Center in Scranton.

According to Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland, the body was found in the center’s parking lot on Washington Avenue.

Rowland says they were called to the scene around 7:00 a.m.

There is limited information available at the time and the incident is currently under investigation.