MINISINK HILLS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The body of a swimmer that went missing in the Delaware River has been recovered after a four-day search.

According to the National Park Service, the body of Christopher Schofield, 23, of Stroudsburg was recovered Saturday from the waters of the Delaware River

Officials tell Eyewitness News a park visitor, near Kittatinny Point within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, made the discovery around 4:30 pm.

Schofield was last seen at around 8 pm Tuesday evening while attempting to swim across the Delaware River from Prices Landing, near Minisink Hills to the New Jersey shoreline

As stated in the release, Schofield struggled in the current before going underwater.

The National Park Service issued a statement stating in part:

We remind everyone to wear a properly fitted and fastened life jacket while recreating on or in the river. The Delaware River may look calm but it has a swift current, steep drop-offs, sudden changes in depth, and underwater obstacles and hazards. Wearing a properly fitted and fastened life jacket is the number one thing that one can do to stay safe around the river.” National Park Service

Two other swimmers made it to the shore and were rescued by volunteer crews. Officials note none of the three swimmers were wearing life jackets.