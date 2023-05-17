SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials say they have identified the body found near the Lackawanna River Sunday afternoon.

Timothy Rowland, the Lackawanna County Coroner, tells Eyewitness News the body found on the embankment near the Lackawanna River and West Olive Street has been identified as 51-year-old Yasin Rashid Abdul-Martin.

Rowland said the cause of death will be released following toxicology results.

Investigators believe Abdul-Martin is from the York area of Pennsylvania but have been unable to identify next of kin.

The coroner has asked anyone with information to reach out to the coroner’s office at (570)963-6100 or coroners@lackawannacounty.org.