SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are on the scene at a wooded area near the Morgan Highway in Scranton where a body has been found.

Scranton Police Department has confirmed with Eyewitness News that a deceased man was found at 10:30 a.m. Thursday about 100 yards up the hill from Morgan Manor.

According to Lieutenant Mike Perry, Scranton DPW workers found the body on the side of the highway. Police say they are at the beginning stages of the investigation and no further information will be given at this time.

The highway remains open to drivers, investigators advise using caution in the area for the time being.

This is a developing story, we will update with the latest as it is released.