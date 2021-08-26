Body found in Stroudsburg dumpster identified

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released additional information about the body that was found in a Stroudsburg dumpster on July 22.

Police identified the body as 19-year-old Kerrigan Rohsler, of Bangor.

Corbin DeSimone was arraigned and denied bail on August 3, after being identified on security cameras dragging what appeared to be a suitcase toward the dumpster. Employees of a local business later noted a horrible smell and that’s when the body of Rohsler was found.

Anyone with information about this case, please contact Detective Dan Knowles by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.