Body found in Stroudsburg dumpster identified

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released additional information about the body that was found in a Stroudsburg dumpster on July 22.

Police identified the body as 19-year-old Kerrigan Rohsler, of Bangor.

Corbin DeSimone was arraigned and denied bail on August 3, after being identified on security cameras dragging what appeared to be a suitcase toward the dumpster. Employees of a local business later noted a horrible smell and that’s when the body of Rohsler was found.

Anyone with information about this case, please contact Detective Dan Knowles by calling 570-421-6800-ext 1046.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos