Body found in Snyder County creek identified by PSP

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing an investigation into the discovery of a body found in Snyder County.

According to troopers, the body was discovered Friday, January 21 around 12:00 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek.

Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant told Eyewitness News the body was that of an out-of-state man.

Wednesday morning, state police said the body has been identified as Colby Cooper, 25, from Weleetka, Oklahoma.

The investigation is ongoing pending the results of the autopsy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos