Body found in Snyder County creek identified by PSP

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing an investigation into the discovery of a body found in Snyder County.

According to troopers, the body was discovered Friday, January 21 around 12:00 p.m. in Monroe Township along the banks of Penns Creek.

Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant told Eyewitness News the body was that of an out-of-state man.

Wednesday morning, state police said the body has been identified as Colby Cooper, 25, from Weleetka, Oklahoma.

The investigation is ongoing pending the results of the autopsy.