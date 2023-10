PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner has identified the victim found dead inside a Pittston Township home after a fire.

According to Coroner Jill Matthews, Luis Rullan, 63, was found dead inside a house fire on Glen Rock Road.

The Pittston Township Fire Department stated a fire was in the walls of the mobile home that burned a water line causing it to burst.

Rullan’s death was ruled accidental and was caused by inhalation of combustible materials.