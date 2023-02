DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, officials are investigating a body that was found near the Dunmore area Wednesday night.

The coroner said the body is that of a white man in his 30’s and was found near Interstate 81 near the Throop/Dunmore exit.

Lackawanna county Detectives, Pennsylvania State Police, Dunmore Police, and the coroner are investigating.