Bluegrass Festival returns to Wyoming Country for its 14th year

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the 14th annual NEPA Bluegrass Festival is returning to our area.

Promoters of the Bluegrass Festival in Lazy Brook Park along Route 6 tell Eyewitness News people of all ages, from all over the area and beyond, are thrilled to be outside at this year’s 14th annual event.

“There’s some people who love the music, and they know the music well, and they may come from ten hours away and actually see their favorite band like Malpass Brothers or Doyle Lawson who is a Grammy award winner, who knows good music. There are other people who come here to camp,” Danny Stewart said.

Some families have a reunion of sorts, and they love the setting and the music. Last year’s cancelation was tough to take.

“It’s been, it’s been a good time every year. We really missed it last year,” Jennifer Wagner of Williamsport said.

“We had a hard time for that year. We sat home, we got in arguments, and everything else, because we were blocked in,” said Smokey Schafer of Lehighton.

“I think the first festival I came to was 2009, and I have been coming ever since, just a good time,” said Steve DeLuca from Delaware County.

We asked some of the early risers here at the festival, just what is bluegrass music?

“Makes you happy. It’s like drinking, but you don’t get a hangover,” Dave Huszar from Forest Inn said.

“It’s the evolution of string music, that has a mountain sound to it, come from the rural Appalachians,” said Pete Smith from York.

The Bluegrass Festival runs through Sunday. You can check out the NEPA Bluegrass Festival website for more information.