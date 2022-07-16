LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— If you are a lover of blueberries, Eyewitness News has just the place for you!

Country Junction in Lehighton celebrated its Blueberry Festival on Saturday.

Samples of blueberry jam, pies, and even body spray were up for sale at the world’s largest general store.





A store manager told Eyewitness News the reason behind the celebration.

“So right now is a great time of the year to get fresh blueberries so we decided to have our blueberry festival, which is featuring our blueberry products throughout the whole store,” said Tyler Snyder, the events manager for Country Junction.

If you missed the festival on Saturday, Country Junction will be hosting it again next week, along with its summer-long weekend carnival rides.