Blue Ridge School District among many adjusting to school closure

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Students in Pennsylvania have been out of school for nearly two weeks, and won’t be going back until at least April 6.

It’s uncertain times for everyone during this coronavirus pandemic, especially for educators. The superintendent of Blue Ridge School District tells us how they’ve been handling it.

“People like routine, they don’t like a lot of drastic changes last minute. We’re all being tested right now during this time. It’s hard, taking it day to day,” said Matthew Button, Superintendent of the district.

There is no one in the classroom at Blue Ridge School District or any school in Pennsylvania at the request of Gov. Tom Wolf to stop the spread of coronavirus. Educators are concerned for their students.

“Regionally we’re working with other superintendents on constant re-evaluating plans to keep our students enriched, engaged, and reviewing, and learning opportunities while home with their families,” Button added.

Though students can’t have any graded work at this time. They have the option do worksheets on things they’ve already learned. Teachers and families have also taken to social media to read to one another and practice literacy.

“Literacy is a major component and there’s a lot of opportunities for us digitally today. Whether it’s materials they have in their own home promoting literacy and the importance of reading.”

Though these times are hard on everyone, Mr. Button is thinking of the seniors and what the school can do for their big milestone.

“We’ll do anything as a school district to provide the opportunity to them once we’re allowed to.”

And superintendent Matthew Button couldn’t be more proud of his staff.

“No one can plan for a crisis like this. To our teachers, they took it upon themselves to really build enrichment opportunities for our families over the last couple weeks and I’m really proud of them.

As of Thursday, schools are still closed through April 6th in Pennsylvania.