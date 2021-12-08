Blue Mountain School District student arrested after threats made to high school

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blue Mountain School District is reporting that a male student accused of making threatening comments via Snapchat stating his desire to “start a school shooting” has been arrested.

According to the Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel, on Tuesday, the high school administration received the report of the student’s threatening social media comments, detained the student and searched his locker.

Helsel stated the administration then reported the incident to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to conduct an investigation into the student and his residence.

During the investigation, PSP, the Juvenile Probation Office and a County Crisis Intervention removed firearms from the home.

The school district suspended the student until further notice and he has been arrested.

In a statement released to the public, the superintendent stated;

There have been inaccurate rumors regarding this situation which has created a great deal of concern among parents and students. David H. Helsel, Ed.D, superintendent of schools

Helsel also wanted the public to know that all steps were being taken to ensure the safety of students and staff at the high school.