Blue Mountain School District searching for elementary break-in suspect

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blue Mountain School District is asking for your help in identifying the suspect they say broke into Cressona Elementary Monday morning.

According to the Blue Mountain School District Superintendent, David Helsel, the suspect pictured below, broke into the elementary school Monday at 12:04 a.m.

Helsel says the suspect stole money that was being raised for the Big Impact Program, which is part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program.

Anyone with information is asked anyone to call the Blue Mountain School District at (570) 366-0515.