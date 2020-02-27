Blue Mountain School Board to vote Thursday on demolishing school

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Finding a long term solution:

That’s the topic of a school board meeting being held Thursday in Schuylkill County.

Just before the school year, the Blue Mountain School District had to close Blue Mountain Elementary West due to structural issues.

The district quickly came up with a temporary plan of moving students to other buildings.

The school board is expected to vote Thursday night on whether to demolish, rebuild or renovate Elementary West.

The plan would also be to close down the Cressona school, making the new school a kindergarten through 5th grade building.

Many we spoke with are in favor of a fresh start.



“And just for the kids safety and the teachers safety, I think it’d be better to just get rid of it and start over,” said Ashley Fick, a parent.

“I’m leaning towards them rebuilding the entire school,” said Jessica Seiders, also a parent.

David Helsel, Superintendent of Blue Mountain School District says,

“It’s often cheaper in many cases because you are not working around. You’re not replacing things. Sometimes you can just bulldoze and build it. At the end of the day you get a more efficient structure.”

If the school board decides to tear down the building, the superintendent says demolition could start as early as this spring.