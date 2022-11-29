AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pocono Raceway will kick off next summer, drawing fans from all over the northeast, but the action will not be on the track.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is returning to Long Pond on Memorial Day Weekend.

This year the show will headline the US Navy Blue Angels.

This is the first time the Blue Angels will perform at Pocono Raceway in their Boeing F-A 18 Super Hornets.

Pilots are already excited to show their skills.

“Man, The Diamond formation, they fly closer than anyone in the entire world and they do some maneuvers that no other jet demonstration can do in the world, so, it’s pretty impressive.,” said Blue Angel Number Seven, Lieutenant Commander Thomas Zimmerman.

“It’s an absolute blast, we recognize we are extremely fortunate and lucky to be in this business. The air show industry is amazing, uh, there’s just an infectious attitude, uh, that you can’t manufacture and we’re super excited to be a part of it,” Event Coordinator and Blue Angel Number Eight, Lieutenant Commander Brian Vaught said.

The Blue Angels will also do community outreach while they’re here, visiting schools, hospitals, and talking to the public about their program.

The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow is May 27 and 28.