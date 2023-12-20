DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local animal shelter is making sure all of its residents get gifts this Christmas with an annual donation drive.

Animals at Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in Dallas, Luzerne County won’t be empty-pawed this season.

Blue Chip is hoping to make the holiday season extra special for all of their shelter animals with their annual Adopt a Stocking donation drive.

Making sure critters of all shapes and sizes get a gift this Christmas is the goal of Blue Chip’s annual Adopt a Stocking donation drive.

The effort has been happening for nearly five years.

Shelter staff says that this year, the drive has taken a different form, but it’s still just as special to the pets.

“Over the years we’ve figured out a few easier ways to do this for everyone involved and now it’s just Amazon wishlists which are filled with different types of stocking stuffer type things that the dogs, cats, and rabbits can use,” said Emma Ripka from Blue Chip.

Things like beds, bowls, treats, and toys can be donated to spoil the shelter animals all throughout the month of December. You can also donate cleaning supplies.

Volunteers say stocking donations like treats and toys help the animals feel more at home while they’re waiting for their forever homes here at Blue Chip.

“So doing this really helps them because it’s a lot of enrichment toys it keeps them busy, it keeps them distracted from where they’re currently living, and it just gives them something to look forward to because some dogs know what the boxes mean. they’ve been here long enough to know that they’re getting presents,” explained Ripka.

Ripka says the drive also keeps the shelter stocked with necessities; something that’s extremely helpful for Blue Chip. Their shelter has been over capacity almost all year.

“It’s been a very rough year. right now we do not have a single dog or cat kennel open and our rabbit area is also full. it just seems like a constant overflow right now. As soon as an animal goes home we literally get three or four more and it seems to just not be stopping anytime soon,” continued Ripka.

Despite this Blue Chip is still trying to make the holiday season merry and bright for all of their shelter animals.

Adopt a Stocking has been running since the beginning of the month, and Blue Chip says it’s already been incredibly successful.

Donations are still being accepted until the end of the month. They are accepting stocking stuffers for all of their animals, however, gifts for rabbits and general cleaning supplies are their most needed items this season.

You can donate to Blue Chip on their Facebook page.