UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m. all power is back on from the blown transformer. The blown transformer is fixed and all power is back on that was initially caused by the power outage.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A transformer in Wilkes-Barre has blown out, causing a power outage.

Officials say an electrical transformer at the intersection of Hill and Hickory Streets, blew causing a loud pop and a power outage.

A neighbor who saw the transformer blow told Eyewitness News just after 3:00 p.m. he heard the sizzling sound of electricity and looked up at the power line only to see it spark and pop. The neighbors said an electrical wire fell and landed in front of a walkway to a home on Hickory Street.

According to PPL, there are currently 690 customers impacted by the blown transformer and crews are unaware as to what time it will be repaired. To view, a complete map of the area impacted click here.

The Wilkes-Barre Fire Department has the street block off as they wait for PPL to arrive on the scene. Fire fighters say they are unsure if the wire that fell is ‘hot or not.’

Police are at the intersection of Hill Street and Wilkes Boulevard to direct traffic as the power outage caused the traffic lights to go out.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.