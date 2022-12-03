BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Just three weeks before Christmas, it is not carolers lining the streets in part of Bloomsburg, but instead, workers walking a picket line.

Saturday marks the third day of a strike at a car and truck insulation manufacturer.

The gloomy weather seemed to fit the mood outside Autoneum Automotive North America in Bloomsburg.

Union workers who would normally be inside the buildings here, lined the sidewalks instead braving the elements.

Workers flashed their signs and stood their ground, picketing around the premise.

“And here we are today. Outside, wanting in,” picketers said.

The strike began Thursday even though their contract expired in April. Union leaders say the labor dispute revolves around the fight for better pay and benefits to keep up with rising inflation.

“We know out in the outside world now everything’s more expensive and we’re just trying to keep up and wages, health care, back pay to April are our main issues,” said Dave Shaffer, Vice President of Workers United Local 1700.

“It’s just they don’t seem to be taking us seriously,” explained Brian Heverly, president of Workers United Local 1700.

This marks the second strike at this facility in decades, even though union president Brian Heverly says he didn’t want it to come to this.

“Unfortunately we’ve gotten to where we are now and they backed us into a corner and we had to do what we had to do. We’re more than willing to go to the table whenever they’re ready,” Heverly told Eyewitness News.

Strikers say they have been ready for months for this dispute to end, and hope they can come to a contract agreement soon as Christmas gets closer and closer.

“Nobody wants to be out here for very long, nobody even wanted to get to this point so hopefully hear very soon, within the next day or so,” Heverly explained.

Eyewitness News reached out to Autoneum in Bloomsburg but was told no one from management was available today to comment.