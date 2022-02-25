Bloomsburg woman sentenced for fraud of $300,000 in COVID relief funds

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office of Pennsylvania announced a woman was sentenced to one year of prison for bank fraud and a money-laundering scheme of $300,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to District Attorney, on Friday Vicki Hackenberg, 57 of Bloomsburg, pleaded guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy.

Officials say Hackenberg and other conspirators created a corporation, CGM Realty LLC, opening bank accounts and Bitcoin trading accounts by using false documents.

As stated in the release, conspirators allegedly used the accounts to receive over $135,000 in fraudulently obtained funds, over $296,000 from a COVID relief loan and over $350,000 was then used to purchase Bitcoins.

In addition to Hackenberg’s sentencing, the judge ordered her to pay $431,289 to the victims of her crimes.

Anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the web complaint form.

