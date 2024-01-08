BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new teen center in Columbia County opened its doors, hoping to give teens a safe space.

The new teen center in Bloomsburg was filled Monday evening for the grand opening. County Commissioner, Dave Kovach, actually said it was the largest ribbon cutting he’s been to in Columbia County.

Everyone was there to see what the center has to offer to the community.

Ribbon cuttings and community spirit; Bloomsburg welcomed a new teen center on Monday with the support of dozens from Columbia County.

“Welcome to the teen center! How awesome is that to say for Bloomsburg, right?”

Bloomsburg’s For-the-Cause (FTC) Teen Center came to life after the success of FTC’s center that opened in Berwick.

Organization members surveyed high school students in the area and more than 100 of them expressed their interest in an after-school program.

“Kids wanted a safe space to come to after school. The sky is the limit because whatever the youth seems to want, we do whatever we can to make sure that we can facilitate that. But mental health and academic services are also a vital part of this program,” FTC Teen Center Regional Director Teresa Peters

The center allows students from grades seven to twelve, welcoming all teens, no matter what their reasoning is for walking through the doors.

“Even if kids just want to hang out, like, they don’t need to, if we have counseling, they don’t need to come for that. They can just come hang out with friends, and they have a place to do that,” said Bloomsburg Youth Action Board President Cassie McGinley.

Many teenagers who live in Bloomsburg were at the grand opening.

“This is going to be so good for the youth. All about you guys, all about you,” Kovach explained.

They were excited to see downtown’s newest resource and hang out.

“We thought it was a good opportunity to see what the teen center was about. It’s really special that we get to have this kind of space because there’s some people in different areas that don’t have this opportunity, so it’s really nice that we get to experience it,” said Bloomsburg resident Ahleah Prybyla

With a spot on Bloomsburg’s Main Street, the facility has a neutral access point for whoever may need a safe space to spend time.

“The kids really wanted something that was sort of more on main street and more their own entirely so, you know, main streets are the life-blood of every community and to be able to have a facility like this on ours is just I think such a great asset,” said Bloomsburg Mayor Justin Hummel.

The night ended with a check from the Berwick Action Board to help support the Bloomsburg Center in its early days.