BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big food donation was made on Tuesday from Bloomsburg University to Bloomsburg Food Cupboard.

At the end of the academic year, the students have the option of donating unused “flex dollars” from their accounts so food and household items can be purchased and donated.

This year, the campus donated more than $7,100 allowing Aramark, the campus dining service, to purchase items.

“It’s just so thrilling to see the generosity that our students have in being able to help the greater Bloomsburg community,” said Aramark Marketing Manager John Scheers.

During the last five years, students have donated more than $30,000 to purchase food.