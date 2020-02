BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Bloomsburg Police are investigating after a college student was found dead in an apartment.

Police responded to Honeysuckle Apartments just before 11AM for a reported death.

When police got there, they found the 22-year-old man’s body.

His name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Melanie Beck at 570-784-4155.