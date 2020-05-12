Bloomsburg University Police staying busy on campus

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) This week is National Police Week, dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifice of all U.S. law enforcement officers.

Bloomsburg University has been closed for about 6 weeks now, but campus police are still out patrolling.

Chief Leo Sokoloski of the Bloomsburg University Police explains, “students are gone, it’s like a ghost town however we still have faculty, we still have buildings, the property and geography of campus.”

While school is not physically in session, Sokoloski tells us there are still a handful of buildings he and his squad have to protect and maintain security.

“Because we have electronics, a lot of tangible property that could be sold so we’ve have a gamut of people coming across campus that have warrants that again they’re looking to see where we’re vulnerable and where our soft spots are perhaps enabling them to commit a theft or a burglary,” Sokoloski added.

BU Police has cut the campus into quadrants and zones, where they split up and conduct daily walking patrols, making sure all of the buildings are secure.

“We have large parking lots that are in close proximity to Interstate 80 that people can jump off and maybe they were familiar or unfamiliar but knew with the pandemic campus is closed and rolled into campus to commit a crime, to sling narcotics some had warrants and their intentions weren’t the most noble in nature,” he told us.

Aside from catching thieves campus police has also helped with additional problem solving on school grounds. We’re told during the pandemic they’ve found mechanical problems with alarms, leaking roofs, and doors that are not secured.

Sokoloski tells us he’s not only proud of his police squad, but those who are protecting and serving all over.

“But police all across our region, our nation and national police week is to memorialize those that have given the ultimate sacrifice and those who have worked hard and tirelessly to keep their communities, campuses, cities, boroughs, townships safe.”

Sokoloski says fortunately his department hasn’t had to furlough or let go of any officers, which is good because there are still some students on campus, who weren’t able to go home.