Bloomsburg University Police donate gift cards to students stuck on campus

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The quad at Bloomsburg University, which is normally filled with students hanging out between classes, is now empty and bare, after students were asked to leave campus due to coronavirus.

Bloomsburg University Police Chief Leo Sokolowski tells us “it’s like a holiday almost but we’re not celebrating as if it’s a holiday.”

But not everyone has been able to leave campus. 26 international students have not been able to return home during the pandemic. That is why, Bloomsburg University Police are making sure they’re well taken care of.

“We believe it was very very important to show we have great empathy and concern for our students that are still here on campus,” Sokolowski said.

Members of the police department chipped in and gathered enough money to purchase $30 Weis Market gift cards for each international student.

Food is still being provided by the dining services. But the campus police just wanted to reach out to the students and show them they are there for them.

“Whether it’s university police or the faculty staff and other persons here, many organizations now come out and said they want to do things not only for the students that are here on campus but as well some students are living off campus and couldn’t get home, couldn’t go home so we want to know the importance of them being here and being comfortable in this difficult time,” Sokolowski added.

If you would like to give additional gift cards to those still living on campus, you can drop them off at the Bloomsburg University Police Department.