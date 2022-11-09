BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University hosted its 20th Annual High School diversity conference.

About 100 students from 10 area high schools came to campus to learn about our differences and embrace diversity.

This year’s theme is “our past, our present, and the road ahead.”

Students engaged in a series of workshops with different keynote speakers and practiced activities that celebrate each student’s unique experience and promote self-love.

One student says it’s a great way to help understand each other and hopes workshops like this will create more inclusion and equity.

