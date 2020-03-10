Bloomsburg University extends Spring Break, cancels travel, suspends events

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – From Bloomsburg University’s website:

Bloomsburg University doesn’t have any reported or confirmed cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus at this time.

Because the health and safety of our campus community remains our highest priority, we must continue to prepare for this possibility. Below are additional updates, effective immediately:

– Students’ Spring Break Extended — Out of an abundance of concern for all members of the BU family, we are extending the spring break for our students by one week, with classes anticipated to resume on Monday, March 23. During this extension, faculty will be provided training, both locally and remotely, specific to online course delivery methods. This will enable continuity of instruction if further delays of our students’ return to campus become warranted.

– All University-Sponsored Travel Cancelled — Further, we are cancelling all University-sponsored travel for faculty, staff, and students, including (but not limited to) professional development and other non-essential business activities. Non-essential travel includes regional, state-wide, national, and international travel. We are basing this decision on current social distancing best practices to limit and prevent disease transmission. Through technology, we will seek opportunities to host certain events remotely.

– Events on Campus — Until further notice, we are suspending all University-sponsored non-Athletics events and gatherings, including those planned by registered student organizations, conference travel, club or intramural sports, and other non-credit experiences. As part of this change, BU will be restricting visitors to campus during this period.