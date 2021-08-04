Bloomsburg University back to in-person instruction for the fall semester

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bloomsburg University announced they’re planning on returning to a completely operational campus with in-person instruction for the Fall 2021 semester, reports say.

According to a press release, due to the rate of the Delta variant spreading, the University has provided guidelines to keeping campus safe.

The guidelines consist of the following, strongly encourage all members of campus to vaccinate. Monitor the rate of COVID-19 on campus. The University will switch to remote instruction if 5% of the campus has COVID at one, which amounts to roughly 400 active cases. The campus would remain remote for a minimum of two weeks and continue this way until COVID cases fell below 400, reports say.

Bloomsburg University will also maintain COVID cleaning mitigation, including sanitation stations, fogging classrooms, and regular cleaning of high-touch areas throughout campus.

Reports say, masks will be provided to the campus community. A free mask will be available to everyone on campus. Face shields are also available for those needing alternatives to a face mask. Masks are strongly recommended in class and in all areas with high occupancy or close quarters.

Students in clinical settings must follow the guidance of their setting. Academic departments and faculty will communicate expectations to their students. Baseline testing will be conducted on all students moving into the residence halls. Continued surveillance testing will occur also for residential students, reports say.

The University says vaccinated residential students will not be mandated to test, upon showing proof of full vaccination. Anyone feeling any symptoms of COVID-19 is being urged to stay home. Students may get tested at the Fenstemaker Alumni House on campus. Faculty and staff should consult their local physician.