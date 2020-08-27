Bloomsburg switching to remote learning amid growing number of COVID-19 cases

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Classes at Bloomsburg University will be held entirely remotely after an upward trend in COVID-19 cases on the campus, officials announced Thursday. This will go into effect on August 31.

A decision regarding classes scheduled to begin on October 7 will be made no later than September 21.

Students who live in on-campus housing will not be required to leave the residence halls. Students who do choose to return home will be reimbursed for the unused room and board fees.  

A dashboard following the number of cases on the campus can be found here.

