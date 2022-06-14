BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many college students have packed up and headed home for the summer, but not before giving back to their community. Bloomsburg University created an annual program where students donate to a local food pantry with the leftover cash.

Bloomsburg University has worked with its students and the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard to give back to families in the area. It’s all through their ‘flex dollars’ money used for campus dining.

“Essentially, they’re able to donate their flex dollars at the end of the academic year. And it goes toward purchasing things like granola, peanut butter, paper products, juice, and other products that are used to benefit the Bloomsburg community,” said John Scheers, Marketing Manager of dining service at Bloomsburg University.







The college unloaded a van full of non-perishable goods being donated to the cupboard. This year, students gave just under $4,000.

“It’s great. We’re beyond thankful for it. We are so proud of the generosity that our Bloomsburg Huskies have,” Scheers added.

The flex program has been making donations to the cupboard for the past few years, and to date, students have donated over $20,000.

“It makes all of us volunteers feel great. We see the need in our clients you know when we see them come through the line or when we talk with them when they’re signing up,” said Jeffrey Helsel, President of the Board of Directors at the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard.

Helsel says no one should go hungry and they’re thankful to have support from programs like flex, to help those facing food insecurity.

“Really our whole mission is to serve the community as best as we can,” Helsel explained.

For more information on who qualifies, or how to donate, visit the Bloomsburg Food Cupboard website.