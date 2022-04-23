BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the social media post that’s gone viral all because of a missing flannel in Bloomsburg.

Two weeks ago, Katie Rose posted a photo of herself wearing a black and white checkered flannel on social media.

Rather than posting just for fun, it was showcasing the flannel she was wearing that night and lost while on Main Street in Bloomsburg.

“It was my dad’s flannel actually from the 80s when he was like my age in his 20s and I also mentioned that like my dad passed away two years ago,” said Katie Rose, senior at Bloomsburg University.

Her dad passed away from pancreatic cancer, and she tells me his flannel meant everything to her.





With nearly 600 shares, her followers helped spread the message for people to keep an eye out for the missing flannel, which she last wore to his tavern on April 9th, and took off while using the restroom.

“A lot of people shared it and it spread like so far like people I don’t even know, people who don’t even live in Bloomsburg shared it and that means a lot to me because it’s like wow people like actually do care, people want to help,” explained Rose.

Rose tells me the support of those reaching out is overwhelming.

“I had somebody message me saying that like free of charge like if I had any other items of clothing she could make it into one of those memory bears, which I thought was really kind of her to offer. And then I had some other guy who’s from around Bloomsburg, he messaged me and said he always checks the thrift stores around here,” stated Rose.

She says she owns a couple of other of his things but didn’t think she’d lost it forever that night.

“The day that I lost it was only a few days before like what would’ve been his 62nd birthday, so I was like oh man like I wish I could get it back for his birthday,” explained Rose.

Katie Rose tells us to Sunday marks two years since her father’s passing.