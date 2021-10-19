Bloomsburg School District superintendent resigns

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Area School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of superintendent Dr. Donald Wheeler.

Last week, Eyewitness News looked into a significant drop in graduation rates and the loss of over 10 teachers leaving the district since July.

We heard from current and former employees who said teachers were at their boiling point, some pointing to “toxic leadership”.

“We all want the same thing. We want our teachers, support staff, building-level principals to feel valued and empowered. We want success in connection to not be empty words and promises.” says Joshua Klingerman, President of the Bloomsburg Area School Board.

Dr. Donald Wheeler’s resignation goes into effect on November first. Secondary complex executive principal Jason Moser will take over as interim superintendent immediately.