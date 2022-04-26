BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 16 Psyche asteroid was discovered in the 1800s, alongside many other asteroids of its type. But we know now it is the largest M-Class asteroid in our solar system.

The designation is for metal, and this specific asteroid is expected to be high in metal. In the early 2000s, Bloomsburg University professor Michael Shepard started using radar to map the terrain and features of this asteroid.

It was his work that helped lead to the discovery of the asteroid’s high metal content. Recently NASA decided to send a probe mission to survey the surface of the asteroid.

The mission will launch in August this year, with expected arrival in 2026.

