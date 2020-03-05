Bloomsburg Police: Series of garage fires being considered suspicious

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police in Columbia County are asking the community to do their part when it comes to keeping an eye out in their neighborhoods.

This comes after a series of fires that took place over the past 48 hours.

Not one, not even two, but three garage fires in the past two days in this neighborhood. As you can see this garage is destroyed along with the cars inside of it. You can still hear the car horns going off inside.





“It sounded like rocks being thrown at my window and so I went and put on my slippers and all of a sudden I heard poof! And the whole room was illuminated orange,” said Cassandra Poole, a nearby resident.

Chaos and confusion. It’s what has been going on in Bloomsburg these past couple of days.



“I’m worried, honestly, because I came out and saw this fire out here last night and the first thing the cop said was did you see anyone running up and down the street,” said David Drucker, a neighbor.

Starting early Wednesday around 1:30 a.m., this garage at East 8th Street went up in flames.

It was followed by another garage fire at 11:30 p.m. on East 9th Street.



“Who’s to say he’s not going to do it next, get houses on fire or something,” said Cindy Day, who lives close by.

It doesn’t end there.

Thursday morning around 1:30, a garage was also set on fire on Old Berwick road.

“I came out front and it was already engulfed by the time I got out front here I heard something hitting my windows it sounded like rocks hitting my windows,” said David Drucker.

Police are considering these suspicious because of the short time period in which they occurred.

“It does worry me since we’ve lived here things have been real quiet real peaceful no problems no trouble so to have two or three of them its kind of worrisome.”

Amber Hornberger lives two houses down from the most recent fire. She says she worries about her kids.



“We got woken up at two this morning so my daughter kind of panicked, kind of worried, I just calmed her down and hopefully nothing will happen again.”

Police are investigating and ask the community to keep an extra eye out.

We asked neighbors if they would consider getting security cameras.



“I’m going to talk to him about it definitely talk to him about it. Talk to the landlord about it oh my gosh we need something,” said Cindy Day.



“I don’t know if its an organization, or if its kids, or if its people taking meth… I don’t know but it needs to stop. I was scared when it was seven houses down, it’s throwing rocks at my window now,” said Cassandra Poole, a neighbor.

These garage fires are still under investigation. Bloomsburg Police say anyone with any information should contact them as soon as possible.