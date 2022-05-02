BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspected purse thief.
According to police, the theft happened Saturday around 8:00 p.m. at Ding Tea, located at 6 West Main Street in Bloomsburg. Police say the female (pictured below) took the purse off of a table and left. Police are also looking for information regarding the person with her.
If you have information on the pair you are asked to contact Patrolman Shawn Hill at (570) 784-4155 ext.179.