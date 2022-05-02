BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspected purse thief.

According to police, the theft happened Saturday around 8:00 p.m. at Ding Tea, located at 6 West Main Street in Bloomsburg. Police say the female (pictured below) took the purse off of a table and left. Police are also looking for information regarding the person with her.



Courtesy: Bloomsburg Police Department

If you have information on the pair you are asked to contact Patrolman Shawn Hill at (570) 784-4155 ext.179.