Bloomsburg Police investigating attempted child abduction

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bloomsburg are investigating an alleged child abduction attempt that occurred on Monday.

According to a report from police, around 2:40 p.m., a 15-year-old female was walking around the 200 block of East 7th Street in the area of Nazarene Church.

The girl told police she was approached by a man driving a white Dodge Caravan who asked her if she wanted a puppy. When she attempted to flee, she said the suspect chased after her a bit before giving up.

The man is described as a black male wearing glasses, a black knit hat, and a dark puffy coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bloomsburg Police Department at 570-784-6300.