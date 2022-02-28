Bloomsburg police investigating abduction and sexual assault of 13-year-old girl

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Bloomsburg are investigating the reported abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Columbia County.

According to Bloomsburg Police, the victim was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Around 2:00 a.m. she called family and stated that she had been raped and was found in the 400 block on Market Street in Bloomsburg.

The victim says she was walking in an unknown location and an unknown male, described as being in their 30s with long black hair and brown eyes, wearing a black jacket with hood and dark pants, had abducted the victim and brought her into a building, possibly a basement.

Police say the victim says she was assaulted and choked and managed to escape after biting the suspect.

Anyone with information or security cameras in the area in and around the 400 block of Market Street should contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300.