BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— An early Friday morning police chase in Columbia County ended with the car leading the chase crashing into an embankment and rolling over.

Bloomsburg police say they attempted to stop a car in the 700 block of East Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday morning. Officers said the driver, identified as Trey R. Harkins, then sped off on Mainville Drive.

During the chase, police said Harkins’ car skidded out, struck an embankment, and rolled over in the area of East Hillcrest Drive.

Officials said the fire department was called to the scene to help Harkins escape the rolled-over vehicle.

First responders say they transported Harkins to the hospital where he was submitted to a chemical blood test.

Once cleared to be released from the hospital, police said they transported Harkins to the prison to be held on charges of fleeing an officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and other related charges.

Harkins has since been released from prison on a 10% $10,000 cash bail. His next court date is March 1.