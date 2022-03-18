BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man after police say he stole a vehicle for a Unity Mart in Columbia County.

According to officials, Wesley Sutton was identified and arrested for a stolen vehicle incident that occurred in September 2021.

Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle at the Unity Mart on 301 East 7th Street around 3:00 a.m.

Once arriving on the scene the victim advised officers the suspect knocked him down and drove off in his silver Scion.

Police say the suspect caused the vehicle to strike a gas pump and cement barrier before fleeing the scene. Investigators located the vehicle abandoned on Hazel Street with the suspect nowhere in sight.

Sutton was arrested after an investigation was conducted into the incident. He has been charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft, assault, recklessly endangerment, and reckless driving.