BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Bloomsburg Police are seeking information about a missing 26-year-old woman named Erica Shultz. Her description states she is 5’4″, 220lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Her last known location was Bloomsburg on Friday, Dec 4, 2020. Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomsburg Police at 570-784-6300. They also have a page set up for tips and info on the Crimewatch website.