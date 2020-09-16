Bloomsburg PD searching for suspect who robbed store wearing ‘Scream’ mask

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers with the Bloomsburg Police Department were dispatched to the ‘Fuel On’ gas station and convenience store on Market Street for reports of a robbery on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the suspect had fled south on Main Street and possibly west around Eighth Street. The suspect was described as a male with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, wearing all black clothing and a ‘Scream’ Halloween mask.

The police department is asking anyone who may have security cameras to check their footage for the suspect.