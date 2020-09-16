Bloomsburg PD searching for suspect who robbed store wearing ‘Scream’ mask

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officers with the Bloomsburg Police Department were dispatched to the ‘Fuel On’ gas station and convenience store on Market Street for reports of a robbery on Monday.

When officers arrived on scene, they say the suspect had fled south on Main Street and possibly west around Eighth Street. The suspect was described as a male with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, wearing all black clothing and a ‘Scream’ Halloween mask.

The police department is asking anyone who may have security cameras to check their footage for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

