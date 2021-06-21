Bloomsburg man charged with breaking into home, assaulting resident

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A man from Bloomsburg is being charged after breaking into someone’s home and assaulting them, police say.

An officer with the Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to the 200 block of East 5th Street for a male breaking into a home.

Once on the scene, the victim told officers he was on his porch when a vehicle stopped in front of the home and began to spin its rear tires. The victim recognized the driver as Kenneth Kile, an acquaintance of his.

A short time later, the victim says he was in his residence when he heard a loud banging on the door. Before the victim could get to the door, Kile entered the residence and charged the victim, court papers say.

Officers say Kile cornered the victim and began grabbing objects and striking the victim with them, including cups and a mug.

Kile grabbed the victim by the throat and said “you wanna stare at me mother******”, court papers say. The victim repeatedly told Kile to leave, when Kile ripped off the lock of the rear door and fled.

Officers observed cuts on the victim’s hands as well as lumps on his head and face.

Kile was located by officers at his home on East 4th Street where he was taken into custody. Kile told officers he didn’t remember the altercation. He is being charged with burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal trespassing, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief.