Bloomsburg man charged with attempting to produce child pornography

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to produce child porn.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, in October of 2021, 33-year-old Alexander Stroup attempted to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity to produce pornography.

The indictment also claims Stroup sent pornographic material to another child.

Stroup faces charges of attempted production of child pornography, attempted enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and transmitting obscene material to a minor.

If convicted, Stroup could face up to life imprisonment.