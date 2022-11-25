BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of people headed to the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds on Friday to check out the fourth annual Winterfest.

Winterfest has over 180 vendors selling everything from holiday-themed crafts, decorations, and clothing to wine and food. As well as a few local breweries.

“I’m glad it’s not raining, the good lord let us have a good day. But yeah we really like it coming over here,” said Donald Guffey of New Columbia.

If you’re a concert lover, Winterfest is for you also, as there is live entertainment scheduled to play every hour.

“I like it, I always like to come to the local craft fairs and stuff and see what they have. I really like to check out the candles and like the scented stuff,” said Madison Kratz of Nanticoke.

“We have over 180 vendors, we have entertainment every hour. There’s all types of vendors from crafts to wineries, breweries, Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths,” explained Misty Chapman, Winterfest Co-host.

Eyewitness News asked a vendor, “What are you guys selling?”

“A little bit of everything. That’s how we got the name ‘A Little Bit Of’ our Mickey and Minnie stuff are really the big sellers,” stated Don Ristenbatt, the co-owner of A Little Bit Of, Wilburton.

There are also plenty of holiday-themed activities, like pictures with Santa Clause and a Horse-drawn Carriage ride. There’s also a raffle where every vendor was assigned a number and if you buy a ticket that matches their number, you get a prize from that vendor ranging from a $10 to $100 value.

“Everybody seems pleased with everything. Happy. You know the display’s always nice. We try to do a little bit of everything. Just meeting new people. Plus we have a big following of old customers,” Ristenbatt added.

“Seeing the kid’s faces and them being like ‘oh my god look at all the decorations.’ Just the people coming in and shopping. Walking out with bags and knowing they might have bought somebody a Christmas present here,” Chapman continued.

Organizers say this is a great way to make holiday memories with your family. Those who attended say they’ve come in years past and continue to enjoy all the crafts as well as the great selection of food.

“It occupies three full buildings, the education, industrial, and arts and crafts, and then we have 11 vendors outside and our horse carriage ride outside,” Chapman explained.

“It’s about a 10-minute ride and it’s $5 per person. It’s actually pretty smooth riding in a carriage, it’s just about like riding in a car unless we hit some bumps but the fairgrounds are pretty smooth so it’s not too bad,” said Aaron Vastine, of Spruce Run Farm in Bloomsburg:

There is much to see and do and Winterfest is going on Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with free admission and parking.