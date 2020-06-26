Bloomsburg Fair to be held as scheduled, for now

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) As of now, the Bloomsburg Fair will continue as planned according to fair president Randy Karschner.

“We’re moving to have the best fair we can have this year,” said Karschner, as the fair would be held from September 25th – October 3rd.

He also said this could change as they would have to make a final decision by the first week of August.

Local vendors Karschner spoke with are excited to be part of the festivities. He stresses that they will be following CDC guidelines to keep people safe.

As for masks, they would most likely be more recommended rather than mandatory. Karschner adds that indoor buildings would have to be capacity monitored. Otherwise, the open air space would allow for larger crowds and self policing.

Reporter Logan Westrope will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.