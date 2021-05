BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An annual tradition for many in NEPA is set to return in full force this year.

The 166th Bloomsburg Fair is back and will run from September 24th through October 2nd this year.

The region’s largest fair was canceled last year due to the pandemic, causing a huge economic loss.

The fair is already looking to hire seasonal employees which include security, parking attendants, and gate ticket sellers.

Fair and concert tickets are already on sale online.