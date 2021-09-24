Bloomsburg Fair returns for its 166 year after pandemic setbacks

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The largest fair in Pennsylvania kicks off Friday afternoon after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Eyewitness News spoke with several vendors that on the fairgrounds who are gearing up for gates to open at 2:00 p.m.

Bloomsburg Fair seasoned veterans like Rod Kyle, of Bassetts Catering & Concessions, woke up bright and early to get ready for the first day.

“I’ve been here at the fairgrounds probably for about 50 years off and on, but we’ve had stands down here probably 25-30 years,” said Kyle.

Brad Bason of Bason Coffee Roasting, explained what his wares were all about.

“It’s called Jingle Bell Java. It has hints of caramel pecan rum with a little bit of cinnamon and vanilla,” said Bason.

Bason opened up his shop a decade ago and has set up his coffee shop at the Bloomsburg Fair for seven years, with a wide variety of flavors of coffee to choose from.

After a year off due to the pandemic, many of the vendors are just glad to be back.

“We are thrilled the Bloomsburg Fair is back after two years. I believe everybody, all the vendors here on the fairgrounds are thrilled that the Bloomsburg Fair is back,” said Bason.







“You don’t realize how much you’ll miss something until you don’t have it and that’s what happened last year. This year, we’re gonna have it, we’re getting a lot of calls with anticipation for this year for people waiting to get through the gates,” said Bloomsburg Fair President Randy Karschner.

You can expect all of your favorite things to be back this year like the fair food, rides, live entertainment, and the new and improved Keystone Agriculture Center.

“We’ve got a lot of machinery that we’re telling a story with which you can see through here. There will be a video playing to see some of the old thrashers and binding machines,” said Superintendent of Agriculture Brian Campbell.

In addition to all the other beloved activities there will also be grape-stomping available and wine vendors that are sure to be a hit.

Gates will open at 2:00 pm and the fair will run through October 2. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or on their website.