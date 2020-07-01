Bloomsburg Fair postpones three shows from entertainment lineup

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Bloomsburg Fair official website, the concerts for Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley, and Chicago have all been postponed until the 2021 Bloomsburg Fair.

The site also says if you’d like to keep your ticket and seat placement, no further action is needed. However, if you’d like a refund, they recommend contacting the ticket provider:

“General public ticket holders for any of these shows will contact ETIX customer support at 1-800-514-3849 for all refunds and exchanges. Refunds will be made within 60 days of request. Bloomsburg Fair shareholder members with tickets that used vouchers for any of the shows can call Bloomsburg Fair grandstand at 570-387-4145 for additional information on refunds and exchanges. Grandstand ticket office hours will be Thursdays and Fridays 9am to 3 pm and aturdays 9 am to 12 pm.” https://bloomsburgfair.com/

The Bloomsburg Fair main office and grandstand office will both be closed on July 3rd and 4th for the holiday.