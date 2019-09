(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Its preview day at the 164th Bloomsburg Fair!

There are plenty of exciting things in store with big-name entertainment, rides, exhibits and delicious food.

Gates open at 2 p-m today.

Admission is $3 Friday and parking is $5 Friday day at the fairgrounds.

The rest of the week admission is $8 but children 12 and under are free.

Eyewitness News will be at the fair all next week.

Tomorrow you can stop by for a meet a greet with us!