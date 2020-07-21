Bloomsburg Fair officials hold press briefing

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Officials at The Bloomsburg Fair held a news conference at the fairgrounds on Tuesday to address what they are calling “the issue at hand,” after a controversial post was made on Facebook over the weekend.

The post shows a person supposedly dressed like Dr. Rachel Levine, the Secretary of Pennsylvania Department of Health, in a dunk tank, with the words thanking her for helping raise money for local fire departments. The dunk tank was part of fundraising efforts.

The image has raised questions from many people including those in the transgender community.

The Bloomsburg Fair hosted the Columbia-Montour County Firemen’s relief carnival this past weekend to help those companies raise money. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on fire companies fund raising efforts.

Bloomsburg University also released a statement:

