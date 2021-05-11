Bloomsburg Fair is reopening to full capacity this season

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As Pennsylvania moves forward with vaccination efforts, against COVID-19, we’re starting to return back to normal. One event expected to make a comeback, The Bloomsburg Fair.

Whether you come for the music, the wide variety of fair foods or to just have fun. The Bloomsburg Fair is a beloved tradition to many.

The fair is opening at full-capacity September 24 through October 2.

“I would feel comfortable, and I know a lot of other people around here do. I know a lot of people around here are excited for the fair around here. So it is going to be interesting to say the least,” said Derek Ziegler.

“We’re excited, we really missed it last year, that it wasn’t here. So it was disappointing… We’re thrilled, we’re thrilled it is coming back,” stated Dana Slusser.

Bloomsburg Fair officials say they will continue to take COVID-19 precautions.

“We still will be following CDC guidelines. Let’s hope we all get our shots by the end of May and we can get this thing opened up and have some fun. If we have to wear masks, that’s the way it’s got to be,” said Brain Wawroski the grandstands superintendent.

Waroski says these decisions come early to plan for hundreds of thousands of people to walk through their gates in under five months.

“With a fair the size we have, the planning has to start way early. So, truthfully, we’ve been planning all along like we’re going to have a fair and we just keep hope that we can,” stated Wawroski.

Keeping hope the dancing, racing and singing can come back to Bloomsburg as the nation gets a grip of the coronavirus.

You can find out what concerts are scheduled for The Bloomsburg Fair here.